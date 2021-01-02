Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $99,162.00

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $1.81 million and $99,162.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acute Angle Cloud token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, LBank, HADAX and OKEx. During the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com

Acute Angle Cloud Token Trading

Acute Angle Cloud can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, CoinTiger, BiteBTC, OKEx and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

