AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) (TSE:AT) Director Roger Dent Sells 18,200 Shares

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) (TSE:AT) Director Roger Dent sold 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.21, for a total value of C$149,422.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,395,700.

Roger Dent also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 24th, Roger Dent sold 5,000 shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.00, for a total value of C$75,000.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Roger Dent sold 10,000 shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.24, for a total value of C$212,400.00.

Shares of TSE AT traded up C$0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$14.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,113,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,432. The company has a market capitalization of C$754.55 million and a PE ratio of 460.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.94. AcuityAds Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.72 and a 1 year high of C$22.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.09.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) (TSE:AT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$26.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$22.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that AcuityAds Holdings Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cormark raised their target price on AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) from C$2.60 to C$7.15 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Haywood Securities increased their price target on AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) from C$7.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Eight Capital increased their price target on AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

