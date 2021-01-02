Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ACCYY shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Accor in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accor in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. AlphaValue cut shares of Accor to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Accor in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Accor in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Accor stock opened at $7.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.99. Accor has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.46.

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through D-edge, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for travels agencies and corporates through Gekko solutions.

