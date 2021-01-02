Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ABMD. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Abiomed from $217.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Abiomed from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Abiomed presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $222.60.

ABMD stock opened at $324.20 on Friday. Abiomed has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $328.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.80. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 71.25, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.36.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $209.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.89 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 15.34%. Abiomed’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abiomed will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 7,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.87, for a total transaction of $2,117,245.72. Also, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.00, for a total transaction of $1,605,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,930 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,656 shares of company stock worth $4,125,656. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Abiomed by 287.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,833,000 after buying an additional 22,940 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Abiomed by 4.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Abiomed by 1.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,889 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Abiomed by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Abiomed by 100.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

