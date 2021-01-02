Aave Price Hits $85.93 (AAVE)

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. One Aave token can now be purchased for approximately $85.93 or 0.00262700 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Kyber Network, Binance and ABCC. During the last seven days, Aave has traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar. Aave has a market cap of $1.03 billion and $210.14 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aave alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00035991 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00007237 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00015020 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00024866 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $598.82 or 0.01830758 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00019096 BTC.

About Aave

Aave (AAVE) is a token. It was first traded on November 30th, 2017. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,039,760 tokens. Aave’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aave’s official website is ethlend.io . The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1

Buying and Selling Aave

Aave can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Bibox, Kyber Network, Binance, IDEX, HitBTC, Gate.io, BiteBTC and Alterdice. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.