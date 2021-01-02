AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.47

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.47 and traded as high as $5.65. AAC Technologies shares last traded at $5.48, with a volume of 34,868 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AAC Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.09.

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions to enhance user experience of smart mobile devices in China and internationally. The company operates through Dynamic Components, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

