AA plc (AA.L) (LON:AA) Receives GBX 73.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of AA plc (AA.L) (LON:AA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 73.40 ($0.96).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AA plc (AA.L) to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.46) price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get AA plc (AA.L) alerts:

Shares of LON AA traded down GBX 0.05 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 33.70 ($0.44). 258,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,427. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 30.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 29.97. The company has a market capitalization of £210.19 million and a P/E ratio of 2.88. AA plc has a 1 year low of GBX 13.32 ($0.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 62.01 ($0.81).

AA plc provides roadside assistance, insurance, and driving services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Roadside and Insurance. The company offers breakdowns cover for cars, motorcycles, caravans, vans, and towing; car, motorbike, van, and caravan insurance; and loans, savings, mortgage, travel currency card, insurance, and credit card products.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for AA plc (AA.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AA plc (AA.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.