$98.45 Million in Sales Expected for Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) to report sales of $98.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lawson Products’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $98.59 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $98.30 million. Lawson Products posted sales of $88.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lawson Products will report full year sales of $351.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $351.70 million to $352.05 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $423.35 million, with estimates ranging from $419.40 million to $427.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lawson Products.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.37). Lawson Products had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $90.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.07 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lawson Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Lawson Products from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

In other news, SVP Shane Mccarthy sold 1,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $89,525.68. Company insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAWS. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Lawson Products by 3.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Lawson Products by 2.4% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 22,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lawson Products by 5.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Lawson Products by 321.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Lawson Products by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAWS stock traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.91. The stock had a trading volume of 34,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,007. Lawson Products has a twelve month low of $24.52 and a twelve month high of $58.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.72 million, a PE ratio of 40.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.22.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

