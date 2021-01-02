8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “8×8, Inc. is the provider of the world’s first Communications Cloud that combines unified communications, team collaboration interoperability, contact center and real-time analytics in a single open platform that integrates across clouds, applications and devices, eliminating information silos to expose vital, real-time intelligence. 8×8, Inc. reduces complexity, cost, improve individual, team productivity, performance, and enhance the overall customer experience. 8×8 ensures high reliability and business continuity by delivering its cloud-based communications through the use of secure, fully redundant data centers. 8×8 communications are designed with built-in redundancy and no single point of failure. This highly secure, top-tier data centers are located in geographically dispersed sites across the globe. These data centers are SSAE 16 audited and provide automatic and transparent failover to prevent disruptions in service. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on EGHT. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on 8X8 from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on 8X8 from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Craig Hallum upgraded 8X8 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded 8X8 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.60.

NYSE EGHT opened at $34.47 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.52. 8X8 has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 0.83.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $129.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.06 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 68.68% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 8X8 will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 8X8 news, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total value of $683,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 168,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,747,428.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vikram Verma sold 25,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $406,218.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,535. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,628 shares of company stock valued at $3,104,555 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 9.5% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in 8X8 during the second quarter worth $25,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in 8X8 by 4.9% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in 8X8 by 9.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in 8X8 by 4.9% during the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 60,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

