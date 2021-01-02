$886.48 Million in Sales Expected for iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) will report $886.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for iHeartMedia’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $890.60 million and the lowest is $882.36 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iHeartMedia will report full year sales of $2.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $2.90 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for iHeartMedia.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $744.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.76 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IHRT. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of IHRT stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.98. The stock had a trading volume of 462,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,564. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.84. iHeartMedia has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $19.69.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio and Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,200 radio station affiliates.

