$73.96 Million in Sales Expected for AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) This Quarter

Analysts expect AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) to post sales of $73.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AppFolio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $72.90 million to $75.02 million. AppFolio posted sales of $67.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AppFolio will report full year sales of $311.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $310.50 million to $312.65 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $350.64 million, with estimates ranging from $348.40 million to $352.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AppFolio.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The software maker reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $3.68. AppFolio had a net margin of 53.56% and a return on equity of 95.27%. The firm had revenue of $84.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.01 million.

APPF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

AppFolio stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.04. The company had a trading volume of 77,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,328. AppFolio has a 52 week low of $81.01 and a 52 week high of $186.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.50 and a 200-day moving average of $157.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31 and a beta of 1.19.

In related news, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 27,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $4,319,306.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Rauth III sold 12,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.42, for a total transaction of $1,978,880.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,971,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,695 shares of company stock valued at $13,958,632. Corporate insiders own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.56% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate and legal markets. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

