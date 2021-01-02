72,918 Shares in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 72,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASIX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in AdvanSix by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 190.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 60,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 39,598 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,209,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASIX opened at $19.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $560.32 million, a P/E ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.58. AdvanSix Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $21.27.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $281.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.80 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 4.17%. As a group, analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ASIX. TheStreet upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. CL King raised shares of AdvanSix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

