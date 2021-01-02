$60.44 Million in Sales Expected for First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) will report $60.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Foundation’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $61.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $58.90 million. First Foundation reported sales of $54.09 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full year sales of $248.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $247.10 million to $249.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $256.22 million, with estimates ranging from $244.00 million to $262.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Foundation.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $75.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.47 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 12.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FFWM. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of First Foundation from $19.50 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Foundation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of First Foundation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

In other First Foundation news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $473,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $378,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell M. Rosenberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,715 shares of company stock worth $965,799. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in First Foundation by 1.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Foundation by 4.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Foundation by 10.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 21.5% during the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $20.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $892.52 million, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.08. First Foundation has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.97.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

