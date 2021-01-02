$492.89 Million in Sales Expected for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) will announce sales of $492.89 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BWX Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $491.00 million and the highest is $494.77 million. BWX Technologies posted sales of $501.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BWX Technologies will report full year sales of $2.06 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BWX Technologies.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $520.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.24 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 61.50% and a net margin of 13.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BWXT shares. BidaskClub downgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet raised BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on BWX Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.17.

In other BWX Technologies news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 3,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $171,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,319,560.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total value of $55,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,551 shares in the company, valued at $4,036,737.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,000 shares of company stock worth $915,742 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BWXT traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.28. 222,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,628. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.97. BWX Technologies has a 12 month low of $40.40 and a 12 month high of $70.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.01%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

