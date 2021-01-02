$490.46 Million in Sales Expected for People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) to report sales of $490.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for People’s United Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $485.92 million and the highest is $500.30 million. People’s United Financial reported sales of $506.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that People’s United Financial will report full-year sales of $2.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for People’s United Financial.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $499.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.57 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 20.81%. People’s United Financial’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded People’s United Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine raised People’s United Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on People’s United Financial from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on People’s United Financial in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. People’s United Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBCT. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 57.9% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 1,031.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 30.1% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 6,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the third quarter valued at $66,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PBCT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,887,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,575,297. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. People’s United Financial has a 52-week low of $9.37 and a 52-week high of $17.00.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on People’s United Financial (PBCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.