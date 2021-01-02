$484.41 Million in Sales Expected for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) will post sales of $484.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $496.64 million and the lowest is $474.00 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet reported sales of $422.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full-year sales of $1.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $414.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.70 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OLLI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $104.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.94.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.77. 953,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,369,798. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $112.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30.

In related news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 11,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total value of $1,032,733.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,046,041.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 87.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,748,000 after buying an additional 178,170 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter worth approximately $545,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,122.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 28,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 25,805 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 43,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

