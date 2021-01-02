48,334 Shares in Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 48,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Inozyme Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Inozyme Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $421,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Inozyme Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,856,000. Yale University bought a new position in Inozyme Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,984,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Inozyme Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INZY stock opened at $20.64 on Friday. Inozyme Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.50.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($1.04). Research analysts expect that Inozyme Pharma, Inc. will post -4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inozyme Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Inozyme Pharma Company Profile

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as in the early stages of development for calciphylaxis.

