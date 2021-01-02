4,576 Shares in FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG) Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in FBL Financial Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 948,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,049,000 after purchasing an additional 13,573 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of FBL Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $12,773,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FBL Financial Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,148,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FBL Financial Group by 6.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 3,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FBL Financial Group by 24.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 9,657 shares in the last quarter. 23.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FFG. TheStreet upgraded FBL Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Sidoti downgraded FBL Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on FBL Financial Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FBL Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

Shares of FFG opened at $52.51 on Friday. FBL Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.01 and a 12 month high of $61.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.19.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $197.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.28 million. FBL Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 10.92%. As a group, research analysts forecast that FBL Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. FBL Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

