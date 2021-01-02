4,000 Shares in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,897,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in First Bancorp by 655.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 100,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 87,221 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in First Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,142,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 20.6% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 304,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 51,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 10.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 495,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,427,000 after purchasing an additional 45,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Director Suzanne S. Deferie sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $243,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,755,489.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Suzanne S. Deferie sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $1,020,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,181,192.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

FBNC has been the topic of several research reports. Gabelli downgraded First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine raised First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. G.Research downgraded First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on First Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBNC opened at $33.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $968.55 million, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.25. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.32 and a 1 year high of $40.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.15.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $76.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.19 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 24.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.23%.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: Understanding Stock Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.