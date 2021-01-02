3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.67.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of 3D Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

DDD traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,201,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,904,825. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.01. 3D Systems has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $12.77. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.96.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $135.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3D Systems will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $109,400.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,179.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 207,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,479 shares of company stock worth $317,161. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 69.9% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 20,725 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,525 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the third quarter worth $246,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the third quarter worth $75,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 374.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 420,408 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 331,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the third quarter worth $649,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

