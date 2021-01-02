39,400 Shares in Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 39,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 73.6% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 7,426,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148,445 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,141 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 415,000 shares during the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on SLNO shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Soleno Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.06.

Shares of NASDAQ SLNO opened at $1.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.45. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $4.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.94.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts forecast that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Soleno Therapeutics Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

