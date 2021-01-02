$386.55 Million in Sales Expected for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) will post $386.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for WEX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $377.90 million and the highest is $394.59 million. WEX posted sales of $440.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WEX will report full-year sales of $1.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow WEX.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $392.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.95 million. WEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share.

WEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. 140166 decreased their price objective on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of WEX from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $135.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.94.

In other news, insider Kenneth Janosick sold 10,500 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,785,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at $4,265,470. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO David G. Cooper sold 3,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.00, for a total transaction of $759,177.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,277 shares of company stock worth $6,389,177. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in WEX by 33.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after buying an additional 17,793 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in WEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $387,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in WEX by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,101,000 after acquiring an additional 100,956 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in WEX by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 48,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,034,000 after acquiring an additional 13,530 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in WEX by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,183,000 after acquiring an additional 11,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $203.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. WEX has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $236.51.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

