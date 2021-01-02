$376.60 Million in Sales Expected for The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 2nd, 2021 // Comments off

Wall Street analysts expect The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) to post $376.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Providence Service’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $377.87 million and the lowest is $375.32 million. The Providence Service reported sales of $384.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Providence Service will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Providence Service.

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $1.27. The Providence Service had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $320.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.98 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRSC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Providence Service in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research upped their target price on The Providence Service from $104.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine downgraded The Providence Service from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded The Providence Service from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Providence Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Providence Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRSC. Polar Capital LLP acquired a new position in The Providence Service in the third quarter worth approximately $11,082,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in The Providence Service by 232.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,331,000 after buying an additional 80,527 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Providence Service in the third quarter worth approximately $6,246,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Providence Service in the third quarter worth approximately $6,182,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Providence Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,299,000.

Shares of PRSC traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $138.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,798. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,310.11 and a beta of 0.84. The Providence Service has a 1-year low of $40.40 and a 1-year high of $147.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.92.

About The Providence Service

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Providence Service (PRSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC)

Receive News & Ratings for The Providence Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Providence Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.