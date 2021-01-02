$376.60 Million in Sales Expected for The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) to post $376.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Providence Service’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $377.87 million and the lowest is $375.32 million. The Providence Service reported sales of $384.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Providence Service will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Providence Service.

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $1.27. The Providence Service had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $320.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.98 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRSC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Providence Service in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research upped their target price on The Providence Service from $104.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine downgraded The Providence Service from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded The Providence Service from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Providence Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Providence Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRSC. Polar Capital LLP acquired a new position in The Providence Service in the third quarter worth approximately $11,082,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in The Providence Service by 232.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,331,000 after buying an additional 80,527 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Providence Service in the third quarter worth approximately $6,246,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Providence Service in the third quarter worth approximately $6,182,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Providence Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,299,000.

Shares of PRSC traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $138.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,798. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,310.11 and a beta of 0.84. The Providence Service has a 1-year low of $40.40 and a 1-year high of $147.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.92.

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

