37,200 Shares in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 37,200 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 225.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,322,296 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,317 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 206.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 433,185 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 292,001 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $742,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 40,204.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 187,414 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 186,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $512,000. 84.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SXC opened at $4.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $360.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.66. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $6.64.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $302.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.80 million. SunCoke Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. On average, analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SXC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. SunCoke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

