$364.05 Million in Sales Expected for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) will announce sales of $364.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stride’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $365.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $363.10 million. Stride posted sales of $257.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 41.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Stride will report full year sales of $1.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Stride.

Get Stride alerts:

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $370.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.56 million. Stride had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LRN. Sidoti upgraded Stride from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub cut Stride from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Stride from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut Stride from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Stride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

In other Stride news, insider Kevin Chavous sold 22,276 shares of Stride stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $509,229.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,272. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LRN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Stride by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stride by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 12,884 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Stride by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 5,972 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Stride by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Stride by 1,638.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LRN traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.23. The company had a trading volume of 433,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,485. The company has a market capitalization of $881.81 million, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.31. Stride has a 1-year low of $15.06 and a 1-year high of $52.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.18.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stride (LRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.