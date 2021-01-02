35,400 Shares in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 35,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Lane Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,810,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 237,428 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Lane Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,027,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 219,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 64,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Lane Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $927,000.

Shares of OXLC stock opened at $5.41 on Friday. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $9.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.53.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.10 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.97%.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Oxford Lane Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

