$310.80 Million in Sales Expected for UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) will post sales of $310.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $340.00 million and the lowest is $295.30 million. UMB Financial posted sales of $282.72 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover UMB Financial.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.50. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $304.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.68 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered UMB Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. UMB Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of UMB Financial stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,998. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. UMB Financial has a twelve month low of $39.47 and a twelve month high of $72.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.06 and a 200-day moving average of $56.87.

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $28,321.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,393,707.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James D. Rine sold 486 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $34,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,960 shares of company stock valued at $1,669,055 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 7.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 5,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in UMB Financial by 78.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

