$31.65 Million in Sales Expected for Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSE:GDP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSE:GDP) will report $31.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Goodrich Petroleum’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.00 million and the lowest is $30.30 million. Goodrich Petroleum posted sales of $33.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Goodrich Petroleum will report full year sales of $104.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $95.20 million to $113.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $158.65 million, with estimates ranging from $157.30 million to $160.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Goodrich Petroleum.

Separately, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Goodrich Petroleum from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Shares of NYSE:GDP traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,022. The firm has a market cap of $127.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.28. Goodrich Petroleum has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $13.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.17.

Goodrich Petroleum Company Profile

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

