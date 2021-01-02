2,632 Shares in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio bought a new position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,299,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,856,000. DSAM Partners London Ltd purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,542,000. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,875,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,649,000. Institutional investors own 22.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LBTYA. ValuEngine lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Liberty Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.75.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 155,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $3,455,814.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,820,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,356,944.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 27,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $633,441.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,092.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 220,801 shares of company stock worth $4,933,534. Corporate insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $24.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Liberty Global plc has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $25.76. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.32.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($1.96). Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 17.20% and a negative return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Liberty Global plc will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Global declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

