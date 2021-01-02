$221.61 Million in Sales Expected for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) to announce sales of $221.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Okta’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $222.00 million and the lowest is $221.00 million. Okta reported sales of $167.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Okta will report full year sales of $822.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $821.68 million to $822.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Okta.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OKTA shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $295.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Pritchard Capital raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $266.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.55.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,378 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.91, for a total transaction of $356,777.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William E. Losch sold 2,202 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.91, for a total value of $570,119.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,019,478.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 351,649 shares of company stock valued at $84,180,626. 12.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 2,057.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Okta by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OKTA stock opened at $254.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Okta has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $287.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $247.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.08. The stock has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.74 and a beta of 1.00.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

Further Reading: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Okta (OKTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.