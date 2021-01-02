$2.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) will announce sales of $2.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.08 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.99 billion. Casey’s General Stores reported sales of $2.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full-year sales of $8.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.41 billion to $8.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $10.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.54 billion to $10.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Casey’s General Stores.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.00.

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $178.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Casey’s General Stores has a 12 month low of $114.01 and a 12 month high of $196.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $181.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 18.03%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Casey's General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

