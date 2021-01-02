$153.10 Million in Sales Expected for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) to announce $153.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Shake Shack’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $142.20 million and the highest is $161.30 million. Shake Shack reported sales of $151.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Shake Shack will report full year sales of $518.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $507.50 million to $526.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $721.58 million, with estimates ranging from $679.90 million to $761.27 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Shake Shack.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $130.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.43 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHAK. BidaskClub downgraded Shake Shack from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Shake Shack from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Shake Shack from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Wedbush lowered Shake Shack from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Shake Shack from $46.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shake Shack has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.16.

Shares of SHAK stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $84.78. The stock had a trading volume of 672,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,261. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.52. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -403.71 and a beta of 1.71. Shake Shack has a one year low of $30.01 and a one year high of $91.99.

In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $1,756,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,364 shares in the company, valued at $95,848.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total value of $5,952,750.00. Insiders have sold 498,411 shares of company stock worth $38,021,518 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

See Also: Black Swan

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shake Shack (SHAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.