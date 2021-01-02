$15.24 Billion in Sales Expected for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) will post sales of $15.24 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for HP’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.02 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $15.47 billion. HP reported sales of $14.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HP will report full year sales of $57.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $57.60 billion to $58.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $58.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $56.43 billion to $60.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow HP.

Get HP alerts:

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Standpoint Research raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. ValuEngine cut HP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on HP from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.08.

NYSE HPQ traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.59. The company had a trading volume of 6,368,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,236,745. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.60 and a 200 day moving average of $19.37. HP has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $24.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.07.

In other news, insider Claire Bramley sold 23,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $570,325.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 26,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $604,056.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,147 shares in the company, valued at $988,066.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 444,347 shares of company stock worth $10,445,257. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in HP by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,859,851 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,054,296,000 after acquiring an additional 16,774,693 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in HP by 3.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,009,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $488,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,307 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HP by 910.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,184,556 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $259,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682,425 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in HP by 2.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,036,715 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $285,547,000 after purchasing an additional 353,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in HP by 35.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,870,190 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $206,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851,139 shares in the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HP (HPQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.