$12.59 Billion in Sales Expected for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) will report $12.59 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.44 billion to $12.78 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. reported sales of $11.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will report full year sales of $48.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $47.92 billion to $48.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $51.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $49.86 billion to $53.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Merck & Co., Inc..

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRK. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Truist began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.33.

NYSE MRK traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.80. 5,258,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,267,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $206.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.70. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $92.14.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $20,360,651.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 422,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,221,318.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $25,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $26,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 44.3% during the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $43,000. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

