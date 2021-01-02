$11.37 Million in Sales Expected for CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) will announce $11.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CuriosityStream’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.33 million and the highest estimate coming in at $11.40 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that CuriosityStream will report full-year sales of $39.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $39.59 million to $39.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $72.01 million, with estimates ranging from $69.71 million to $74.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CuriosityStream.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $8.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CURI shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. B. Riley assumed coverage on CuriosityStream in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

In other news, Director John S. Hendricks acquired 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $226,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 801,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,858,309.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John S. Hendricks acquired 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $233,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 676,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,063,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 110,184 shares of company stock worth $1,032,381.

Shares of NASDAQ CURI traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.95. 367,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,013. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.56. CuriosityStream has a one year low of $7.44 and a one year high of $15.30.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

