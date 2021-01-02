10,500 Shares in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AHACU) Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AHACU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AHACU. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $999,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $2,976,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $3,720,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $4,464,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $5,952,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AHACU opened at $10.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.12. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $10.72.

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

