$10.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) will report sales of $10.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Oracle’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.00 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $10.14 billion. Oracle posted sales of $9.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Oracle will report full year sales of $40.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $39.44 billion to $40.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $40.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $39.85 billion to $42.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Oracle.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Cleveland Research lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine lowered Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.34.

ORCL stock opened at $64.69 on Friday. Oracle has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $66.20. The firm has a market cap of $190.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.30 and its 200-day moving average is $57.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $6,163,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 153.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

