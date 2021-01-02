$1.15 EPS Expected for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) will post $1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Medtronic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.17. Medtronic posted earnings of $1.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full year earnings of $4.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.29. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $6.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Medtronic.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDT. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.41.

In other Medtronic news, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 4,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $108.52 per share, with a total value of $499,951.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Omar Ishrak sold 763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total transaction of $82,709.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 561,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,815,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,407 shares of company stock valued at $5,346,727. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 317.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 215.0% during the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MDT traded up $1.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.14. 2,544,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,553,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.17. The firm has a market cap of $157.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.71, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.69. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $122.15.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

