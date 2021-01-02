$1.10 EPS Expected for Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) will report earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hill-Rom’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.11 and the lowest is $1.07. Hill-Rom posted earnings per share of $1.13 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hill-Rom will report full-year earnings of $5.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.28 to $5.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hill-Rom.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $705.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.36 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.74%. Hill-Rom’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on HRC shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Hill-Rom from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hill-Rom from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Hill-Rom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.43.

In related news, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.45, for a total value of $502,975.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,111 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,550.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Hill-Rom in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hill-Rom in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hill-Rom in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Hill-Rom by 174.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 847 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Hill-Rom by 42.0% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,032 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HRC stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $97.97. 213,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,009. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.77 and its 200-day moving average is $96.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.59. Hill-Rom has a 52 week low of $72.29 and a 52 week high of $117.68.

Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

