Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Zynex, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) rose 5.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.09 and last traded at $14.06. Approximately 442,931 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 754,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.32.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright raised Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target on shares of Zynex in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Zynex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Get Zynex alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $467.61 million, a PE ratio of 61.18 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.16.

Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.26 million. Zynex had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 33.33%. Analysts anticipate that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYXI. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zynex in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its holdings in Zynex by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 13,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zynex by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Zynex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Zynex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI)

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

Recommended Story: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.