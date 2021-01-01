Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company which focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates which are in clinical trial stage include ZYN002 and ZYN001 synthetic transdermal cannabinoid therapeutics for indications including refractory epilepsy, Fragile X syndrome, osteoarthritis, fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania. “

Get Zynerba Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ZYNE. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.46.

Shares of ZYNE opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $97.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.93. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $7.45.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.12. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 25.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder; is in Phase II clinical trial for treating pediatric behavioral and emotional symptoms of 22q11.2 deletion syndrome; and to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.