ZumCoin Trading 2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 29.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. ZumCoin has a market capitalization of $577,690.49 and $11.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZumCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FRED Energy (FRED) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About ZumCoin

ZumCoin (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org.

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

ZumCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

