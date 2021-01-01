ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Hits Market Cap of $1.90 Million

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 11.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. One ZUM TOKEN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Paritex and Mercatox. ZUM TOKEN has a total market cap of $1.90 million and $925.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded up 712.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.44 or 0.00546231 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000850 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000906 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Token Profile

ZUM TOKEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 86,334,545,221 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,334,205,922 tokens. ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com

Buying and Selling ZUM TOKEN

ZUM TOKEN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Paritex and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUM TOKEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

