Zilla (ZLA) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $23,320.00

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Zilla has a total market capitalization of $137,714.10 and $23,320.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zilla has traded down 7% against the dollar. One Zilla token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00041002 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007205 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003433 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003417 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.99 or 0.00300570 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00017043 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00028079 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $577.22 or 0.01971711 BTC.

About Zilla

Zilla (ZLA) is a token. It launched on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. Zilla’s official website is zla.io . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zilla Token Trading

Zilla can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

