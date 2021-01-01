ZelCash Trading 12% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ZEL)

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 1st. ZelCash has a total market cap of $3.22 million and approximately $5.67 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZelCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, STEX and TradeOgre. In the last seven days, ZelCash has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000933 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000778 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000016 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ZelCash

ZelCash (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 86,939,300 coins. The official website for ZelCash is zel.cash. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZelCash Coin Trading

ZelCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Trade Satoshi and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZelCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZelCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

