ZClassic Tops One Day Volume of $20,014.00 (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 1st. ZClassic has a total market cap of $1.95 million and $20,014.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZClassic has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000734 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.15 or 0.00202057 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00029130 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00046838 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000603 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,077,158 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement

ZClassic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

