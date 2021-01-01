Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 price target on the closed-end fund’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Franklin have underperformed the industry in the past six months. Yet, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missing in one. Prudent cost-control measures and strategic moves might lend some support to the bottom line. The company’s relatively strong distribution platform gives it a better chance to extract the most from its businesses. Further, given strong liquidity profile, the company is less exposed to credit risk in case of economic downturn. Nevertheless, due to unfavorable global economic conditions, its profitability might be affected. Also, a decline in investment-management fees will likely impede AUM growth. Notably, Franklin completed Legg Mason acquisition which is likely to be accretive to earnings in fiscal 2021.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Franklin Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.58.

NYSE BEN opened at $24.99 on Tuesday. Franklin Resources has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $27.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.64.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Franklin Resources will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. This is a boost from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $40,486.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $43,769.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. S&CO Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the third quarter worth $1,717,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Franklin Resources by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,337 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,459,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Franklin Resources by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,696 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Franklin Resources by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 111,069 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 9,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.99% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

