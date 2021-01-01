Zacks Investment Research Lowers KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) to Hold

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KBC Group NV is an integrated bank-insurance group, catering mainly for retail, private banking, SME and mid-cap clients. Its operating segment consists of Belgium Business, Czech Republic Business, International Markets Business and Group Centre. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities. The Group Centre segment includes the operating results of the group’s holding-company activities. The International Markets Business segment comprises the activities conducted by entities in the other Central and Eastern European core countries. KBC Group NV is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of KBC Group stock traded down $0.99 on Thursday, hitting $34.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,907. KBC Group has a 52-week low of $18.29 and a 52-week high of $39.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.78. The company has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.53.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, stockbroking and corporate finance services.

