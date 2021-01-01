Zacks Investment Research Lowers FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) to Hold

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FirstService Corporation offers property services to commercial, institutional and residential customers primarily in North America and internationally. Its operating segment consists of Commercial Real Estate Services, Residential Real Estate Services and Property Services. FirstService Corporation is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Get FirstService alerts:

FSV has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of FirstService from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of FirstService from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of FirstService from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstService presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.14.

Shares of NASDAQ FSV opened at $136.76 on Wednesday. FirstService has a fifty-two week low of $57.38 and a fifty-two week high of $145.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.90.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.41. FirstService had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $741.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FirstService will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in FirstService by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in FirstService in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in FirstService in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in FirstService in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in FirstService in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Recommended Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FirstService (FSV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.