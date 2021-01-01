Zacks Investment Research Lowers Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agenus Inc., formerly known as Antigenics Inc., is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of immunotherapeutics for the treatment of life threatening and chronic medical conditions. Immunotherapeutics are drugs that work by modulating the immune system to fight diseases. The Company’s product line includes Oncophage vaccine, a patient-specific therapeutic cancer vaccine. The Company is also developing Prophage, patient-specific therapeutic cancer vaccine; QS-21, vaccine adjuvant; and HerpV, a polyvalent off-the-shelf therapeutic heat shock protein-based vaccine for treatment of genital herpes which are all in the clinical testing stages. Agenus Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Agenus from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Agenus from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Agenus in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Agenus in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGEN opened at $3.18 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.87. The company has a market cap of $604.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.93. Agenus has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $5.63.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. Analysts expect that Agenus will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lynch & Associates IN increased its position in Agenus by 18.4% during the third quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 16,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Agenus by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Agenus by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 146,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Agenus by 36.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Agenus by 7.2% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 90,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. 47.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers, manufactures, and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

